Listeria contamination prompts cheese recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Local retailers are being told to stop selling a specific cheese under the Amish Classic label that recently tested positive for listeria.

The cheese effected by the recall was sold in stores as sliced Colby cheese under item number 55209, 55241 and 55245.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC is also recalling lot numbers 110316V02, 110316V03 and 110316V04.

Meijer’s Colby-jack cheese from lot number 110316V08 and 110216V05 were also recalled.

No illnesses have been reported.

Authorities said anyone who purchased one of the listed items should not consume them.