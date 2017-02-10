× Judge denies city’s motion to dismiss rape kit backlog lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the victims tied to the rape kit test backlog say they feel they’re getting one step closer to justice.

A handful of them filed a lawsuit against the city and county about two and a half years ago, but have been met with arguments to drop the case ever since.

Friday a Circuit Court judge decided to deny the city’s motion to dismiss this case which has been a few years in the making.

The city has filed several motions asking for the case to be dismissed arguing everything from the statute of limitations to them being immune from these accusations.

The rape victims in this case said they just want the city to take responsibility for what they’ve done and the harm that’s been caused.

“It’s been a nightmare and I just it over, that’s all I want to do is get it over because I have to keep reliving this when I go to sleep. I really didn’t even want to come here today because it’s hard,” said Gwundolyan Tatum.

The judge did grant the county’s motion to dismiss which was mainly centered around District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The plaintiffs said they plan to fight that.

Since the county’s been dropped from the case for now, the city’s going to have to now rework some of the motions they created together.