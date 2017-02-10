× Greensboro officer shot in the line of duty

GREENSBORO, N.C.– A Greensboro police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Friday evening.

According to FOX 8, the unidentified officer and his partner were making a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m. when one of the individuals jumped from the car. One of the officers gave chase and eventually shots were exchanged between the suspect and the officer some 300 yards away from the vehicle.

At this time, it’s unclear who opened fire first.

Both the suspect and the officer was struck by gunfire and rushed to a nearby hospital.

A condition has not been released for the suspect, but we do know the officer is now listed in stable condition.

State investigators have been called in to handle the investigation.

Authorities said the individual who remained in the car was also taken into custody.