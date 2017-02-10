× Bowling alley shooting suspect taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of opening fire at a local bowling alley has been arrested.

Justin Johnson was wanted for the January 31 shooting at Billy Hardwick’s All Stare Lanes. He was charged with three counts of aggravated attempted murder, vandalism and using a gun during a felony.

Authorities said it all started when a fight broke out inside the bowling alley. Johnson reportedly went out to his car, grabbed a gun and opened fire.

Three people were injured, but are expected to be okay.

The bowling alley said they will be taking extra precautions to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.