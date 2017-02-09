Video shows Chicago teen being choked as classmates, sub watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago family is furious after their son showed them video of his classmates choking him to the point of passing out. To make matters worse, a substitute teacher was reportedly in the room, but didn't do anything to stop it.

The alleged incident happened Thursday, February 2 at John Hope Prep High School.

The 16-year-old told his parents he was in science class when a classmate came up behind him and grabbed him. Within seconds, the teen can be seen passing out amid laughter from onlookers.

"The teacher didn’t do nothing. She was just sitting at her desk, looking down. She wasn’t paying any attention to us,” the teen told FOX 6 Now.

While the incident is scary enough, the teen's mother was even more upset about the school's response. She said the school never called to tell her her son had been attacked. In fact, they allegedly didn't even know about it until she took the video to the office to report it.

Now the incident is under investigation.

According to ABC 7, the school has banned the substitute teacher from working in the district again.

"Chicago Public Schools has barred a substitute teacher from working in the District after learning that the substitute did not appropriately address or report a serious student safety incident. CPS is committed to providing all students with safe learning environments where they can thrive, and there is absolutely no place at CPS for adults who do not support students."

In the meantime, the family said they have pulled their child from the school.