TN substitute teacher fired for Trump social media comments
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Tennessee substitute teacher has been fired for posts he made while on the job.
Rutherford County Schools said David Colin was at work on Election Day when he posted a comment that said, “The only good trump supporter is a dead supporter.”
According to WTVF, the district said Colin allegedly posted other inappropriate messages on November 9 and in January.
The district said he will not be permitted to work any longer in their school system. An investigation into the comments is underway.
