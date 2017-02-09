× TN substitute teacher fired for Trump social media comments

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Tennessee substitute teacher has been fired for posts he made while on the job.

Rutherford County Schools said David Colin was at work on Election Day when he posted a comment that said, “The only good trump supporter is a dead supporter.”

According to WTVF, the district said Colin allegedly posted other inappropriate messages on November 9 and in January.

The district said he will not be permitted to work any longer in their school system. An investigation into the comments is underway.