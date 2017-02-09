South Memphis home raided by police, vehicles and dogs seized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Police Officers ascended on a South Memphis home Thursday morning seizing vehicles and dogs.

WREG is now working to find out why officers targeted the home on Krayer Street.

On Thursday, WREG watched as several cars, a small RV, a motorcycle and a scooter were hauled off from the home in the 1100 block.

At one point there was up to eight tow trucks lining the road.

"Shut down! With tow trucks. Unbelievable!"

Dale Bortters stopped when he saw the commotion.

"Crazy! I was just driving by going to the barbershop and three or four trucks passed me," he said.

Right now it's unclear what undercover officers were specifically looking for at the home. All the Memphis Police Department would say is the raid they were conducting was part of an ongoing criminal investigation. They said along with the vehicles, several dogs were recovered as well.

WREG saw one person be taken into custody but it's unclear if he is related to the investigation.

Several people in the neighborhood said a large, wooden fence surrounding the home just went up within the last week.

However many said they didn't think the man who lives there is a bad guy and often sells vehicles to people in the area.

"I thought something was really wrong. You know when I looked out the door and seen all the blue and white jackets," said one woman who did not want to be identified.

Now the neighborhood hopes they'll find out what's going on soon.

Memphis Police said so far no charges have been filed.