Police: Lexington killer decapitates man before setting his trailer on fire

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A man in Henderson County has allegedly confessed to cutting a man’s head off and setting his house ablaze after murdering him in cold blood.

Buddy Small was charged with first-degree murder, arson and abuse of a corpse following the incident Tuesday in Lexington.

According to WBBJ, the 36-year-old told TBI special agents he shot the unidentified victim in the head before cutting it off from his body. He then intentionally set the trailer on fire in front of multiple witnesses, before fleeing the scene.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found the deceased body in the living room and the man’s severed head about 500 yards away from the home.

A motive for the killing has not been determined.

Small was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

The Jackson Sun said he is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.