Murder charges filed in Clarksdale student athlete’s death

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old student athlete Wednesday evening has been charged.

Marcus Myles,18, was charged with one count of murder in the death of Dayeveon Hill in the 1000 block of King Street.

Authorities said his bond was set at $1 million.

WREG was told Hill and Myles got into an argument around 4 p.m. and that’s when the suspect reportedly pulled a gun.

Hill was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

At this time, it’s still unclear what the argument was about.

The 18-year-old was one of Clarksdale’s top players and had just signed a football scholarship with Pearl River last week.

He was also an only child.