Mother in Alabama say bullying left daughter with concussion and injuries

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – An Alabama mother is upset about injuries her daughter received and which she said is the result of bullying.

Turpin’s daughter has a concussion, two black eyes, and bruised face according to WHNT.

“When I came in she was very upset and covered in blood,” Turpin told WHNT. “The first thing I did was scoop her up and find out what was going on.

At first, Turpin says the school told her it was an accident.

“My child started talking right then and said, ‘No Momma, I told them she grabbed me and pulled me and jumped on top of me,'” said Turpin.

WHNT News 19 spoke with Keith Lankford, Superintendent of Sheffield City Schools by phone. He says they were not made aware there was a bullying situation going on until afterward.

He added they are diligently investigating the incident and will enforce the school code of conduct if necessary.

While the school system investigates, Turpin is looking into home schooling her daughter.

