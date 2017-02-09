Lemoyne Owen, Lane College call a truce following full court brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- From a full court brawl to stepping off a bus together -- it looks like Lane College and LeMoyne Owen basketball players are calling a truce.

They said the athletes that stepped off the bus on Thursday aren’t the ones you saw on video last month and they’re ready to put that sportsmanship to the test.

"The video shows a bunch of people in a brawl and that’s not us," said LeMoyne Owen basketball player Dareyon Terrell.

Terrell was one of the athletes seen throwing punches. In hindsight, he said a few plays on the court should have never led to blows but he learned a lesson.

"I should have shown more respect. The altercation should have never happened," said Terrell.

Lane College and Lemoyne Owen athletes sat next to each other at a luncheon at the National Civil Rights Museum agreeing to move on from the meltdown that even brought fans out of the stands to square up against players.

"We should have let a basketball play be a basketball play," added Terrell.

"Once we came in here everybody just had a good time, sit back talking, just bonded with each other," said Terrell.

For the athletic directors of both teams, seeing the teams bond over the history of their schools showed the start of a new chapter.

"Play hard compete, compete hard, and afterwards shake hands and respect one another," said LeMoyne Owen Athletics Director Clint Jackson.

"Hey they made a mistake. We all make mistakes but let’s correct it, lets move forward," said the Lane College athletics director.

Next week the teams will try their match up again, this time guaranteeing a ball game instead of brawl from tip off to the end of the game.

The suspensions and fines faced by some players will stand despite today’s act of unity.