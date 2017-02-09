× Indoor drive-in to open in Nashville

NASHVILLE — Nashville appears to soon be the home of the first indoor drive-in theater.

‘August Moon’ will replicate a 1960s drive-in complete with cars and, stars and a giant screen.

Variety reports the attraction will have a giant air-supported dome making it a year-round option.

The cars will be replicas true to the era and will have food service and be surrounded by simulated grass, fireflies and even the scent of a field of grass.

The complex is set to open in 2018 near Nissan Stadium.

Memphis is home to a real 60s drive-in located on Summer Avenue and run by Malco Theatres.