Hattie B’s Hot Chicken coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hot chicken! It's the rage in Nashville and now it's coming to Memphis.

Nashville based Hattie B's Hot Chicken is expected to open on Cooper in Midtown by late Summer.

But here in Memphis we already have some favorite spots.

We all like different kinds whether it's sweet, spicy, hot or fried.

"People in this town like good chicken," said Fred Houston.

There`s plenty of good choices, with some die-hard fans.

"I think Gus` Chicken is the best thing that`s ever happened to me since I moved to Memphis," said Diann Clark.

Now a new chicken shop is moving here. Get your taste buds ready Bluff City the popular Nashville restaurant Hattie B`s Hot Chicken will soon be in midtown. It`s slated to go where the current Curb Market is off Cooper.

"I'm thrilled. I love Memphis, always loved coming and visiting," said co-owner of the family restaurant Nick Bishop Jr.

He said they`ve had their eyes on Memphis for the last few years.

Memphians we talked to are ready too. We caught Houston after he ate at Gus`s World Famous Fried Chicken.

"I like the skin. I like the way the skin tastes," he said.

He`s ready for his taste buds to explore other options too.

"I think there`s always room for more competition," he explained.

Across town in Whitehaven, another sweet smell fills Louis Martin III, also known as Uncle Lou's restaurant.

He runs another Memphis staple, Uncle Lou`s Fried Chicken. He tells Hattie B`s, welcome to Memphis.

"I love it. I mean hey, there`s enough around for everybody. That`s why you go places you see McDonald`s, Burger King, Wendy`s. They sit side by side. It`s good to have choices you know?" he said.

Uncle Lou says chicken is a universal food and Bishop agrees.

"They`re different and they kinda compliment each other," explained Bishop.