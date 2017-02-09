Fire crews battling house fire in Victoria

VICTORIA, Miss. — Fire officials are battling a massive house fire in Victoria.

According to the Victoria fire chief, his crews have been battling the blaze in the 1800 block of Cayce Road since 7:30 p.m. The home was completely engulfed when they arrived and he said it’s still going to be a while before they get it under control.

WREG’s Stacy Jacobson has learned more than 60 firefighters from Victoria, Byhalia, Barton and Holly Springs were all called to the scene to help.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.