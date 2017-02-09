Driver arrested after crashing into several parked cars on Midtown Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police say a man was driving drunk when he crashed into at least four parked cars on North Avalon early Thursday morning.

Hours after the accident there were car parts all over the street in Midtown.

Police said Augustus Gottlieb admitted he was driving too fast and that he had a couple beers.

Officers on the scene said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol and Gottlieb refused a field sobriety test.

"When I came out here the guy was out of his car already and scrapped and bloody," said David Rodas.

David Rodas lives on Avalon. He said Gottlieb appeared to dazed or drunk.

Three vehicles, including Gottlieb's, were totaled.

Gottlieb was transported to the hospital, but did not appear to be seriously hurt.

He facing charges of DUI, reckless driving, public intoxication, striking parked vehicle and driving without insurance.