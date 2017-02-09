× DA: 16y/o indicted in Foote Homes teen’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young teen has been indicted on first-degree murder charges following the drive-by shooting death of Amberya Davis last spring.

On April 24, Davis was with a bunch of teens at Foote Homes when the suspect, 16-year-old Yamar Calvin, opened fire hitting her in the back. Another teen was also injured.

Davis died from her injuries.

Calvin was arrested two days later.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Calvin and a number of other teens.

In addition the the murder charge, Calvin was also charged with employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.