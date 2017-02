× Young man dead following shooting in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Authorities told WREG it all started when two people got into an argument on Cherry Street. The suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the man.

The victim was rushed to the local hospital where he later died.

A suspect is in custody.

Police said they would be sending out more information this evening.