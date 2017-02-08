× Woman dies after being rescued from burning house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died in the hospital after she was found unresponsive in a burning home.

The fire happened Tuesday morning in the 3500 block of Rochester Road.

Firefighters said they found Wydena Norris, 82, unresponsive in a bedroom.

Memphis Fire said she suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns and was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. She died that evening.

Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started after a ceiling fan malfunctioned in the living room.

The house, which sustained some damage, did have a smoke alarm, Memphis Fire said.