Woman dies after being rescued from burning house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died in the hospital after she was found unresponsive in a burning home.
The fire happened Tuesday morning in the 3500 block of Rochester Road.
Firefighters said they found Wydena Norris, 82, unresponsive in a bedroom.
Memphis Fire said she suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns and was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. She died that evening.
Fire officials said it was an electrical fire that started after a ceiling fan malfunctioned in the living room.
The house, which sustained some damage, did have a smoke alarm, Memphis Fire said.
