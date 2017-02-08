× Three dead, seven injured after Louisiana plant explosion

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Three people are dead and seven others injured after an explosion at a plant in Louisiana.

Authorities said they were called to the Packaging Corporation of America in Beauregard Parish around 11 a.m. Wednesday after an explosion rocked the building.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the incident, but we do know several of the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for chemical burns after coming into contact with turpentine.

According to the CDC, turpentine can cause skin irritation, headache, dizziness, and can lead to unconsciousness or even death. They said anyone who comes into contact with the chemical should seek medical help.

Thankfully, all of those injured are expected to be okay.

All of the employees have been accounted for, KPLC reported.

Beauregard Parish is located three hours northwest of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.