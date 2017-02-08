× Tennessee finishes strong in home win over Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn-Grant Williams and Robert Hubbs III each scored 18 points on Wednesday as Tennessee surged in the closing minutes to defeat Mississippi 75-66.

After trailing for most of the second half, Tennessee tied the score at 64-all on a hustle play down the stretch Jordan Bowden missed a 3-pointer, but Hubs chased after the rebound, kept it from going out of bounds and passed to Williams for a layup with 2:52 left.

Following an Ole Miss turnover, Hubbs’ driving layup put the Volunteers (14-10, 6-5) ahead for good with 2:08 remaining.

Ole Miss’ final basket of the night came from Breein Tyree with 3:56 left as the Rebels (14-10, 5-6) crumbled down the stretch.

This game represented a stunning role reversal from the first meeting between these two teams. Tennessee blew a 13-point lead in the final 15 minutes of an 80-69 loss at Ole Miss on Jan. 17.

Jordan Bowden scored 14 points for Tennessee and made a critical 3-pointer that gave the Vols a five-point edge with 53.5 seconds left.

Terence Davis had 14 points for Ole Miss. Sebastian Saiz finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Tyree had 12 points.