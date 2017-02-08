× Student in Trump hat attacked by classmates in Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, MO -– A group of middle school students got into an argument after one of them wore a “Make America Great Again” hat on the bus.

Gavin Cortina, who wore the Trump hat, says the argument quickly escalated to pushing after the students started yelling about the president’s proposed Mexican border wall.

“At one point, he just got so frustrated that he pushed me and then he kept hitting me and backing me up by a window, so I just had to push him out,” Gavin said.

Gavin was suspended from school, and a school district spokesperson says all the students involved have faced consequences.

Christina Cortina, Gavin’s mom, says she thinks her son shouldn’t have been “made an example of.”

“I saw him being persecuted for having an opinion of his own. I saw him being berated and bullied and beaten because he feels strongly about the world today,” she said.