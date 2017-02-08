St. Jude and Best Buy celebrate raising $18.2 million for research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- St. Jude and Best Buy are celebrating over $18 million with the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

Best Buy has been a partner with St. Jude since 2013 and has helped raise $39 million since they've started.

To celebrate, patients were able to build bristle bots — a robot made with the heads of toothbrushes.

They also were able to go on a virtual reality adventure using Google Expeditions VR headsets.

Patients were able to experience being inside a space station to being in the ocean.

They also had two different music stations. First up, patients could make a piano keyboard using a Makey-Makey, a programmable circuit board.

The second was a digital music station where they could make a song using Garage Band on an iPad.

All of the money will go to helping St. Jude research to help find cures for illnesses.