Prosecutors say Tennessee man stockpiled weapons in home in plan to attack Muslim community

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Prosecutors in the trial of a Tennessee man accused of planning an attack on a mosque in New York say he stockpiled weapons and ammunition in his home.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that an FBI agent on Tuesday showed jurors an M-4 rifle seized from the home of Robert Doggart.

Doggart is on trial on charges that he planned to attack a Muslim community called Islamberg in upstate New York. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the 65-year-old Doggart planned to use the rifle, plus a shotgun and thousands of rounds of ammunition, in the attack. Prosecutors have played a series of conversations Doggart had with a confidential informant in March 2015.

Doggart’s lawyers will put on their defense after the prosecution rests its case.