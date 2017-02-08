× Memphis VA’s blood disposal methods coming under fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “They don`t give a damn! Period.”

Strong, harsh words after hearing a disturbing complaint was filed to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Tuesday.

A whistleblower for the Memphis VA filed the complaint saying in part “Blood used or analyzed is being improperly disposed of and is being poured down the sanitary drain in the core lab.”

It’s something Randy Wade with Soldier to Soldier, a veteran’s right activist group, said he’s been looking into.

“Some heads need to roll and why are they not rolling?” he said. “It`s very sad. These men and women served their country.”

OSHA confirmed they are conducting an inquiry into the Memphis VA.

“The employer must respond in writing within five working days, identifying any problems found and noting corrective actions taken or planned,” OSHA said in a released statement. “If the response is adequate and the complainant is satisfied with the response, OSHA generally will not conduct an on-site inspection.”

The VA also confirmed they had received a notice from OSHA about the alleged workplace hazard.

They released the following statement to WREG:

Employees working in the Department of Pathology are required to work with blood and body fluids on a day-to-day basis. These employees have been specially trained for and are aware of any possible exposures to workplace hazards in their daily routines and wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) prescribed for each work process. Due to repairs presently being conducted on the drainage line, appropriate temporary work processes in accordance with manufacturer and regulatory guidelines, are in place to properly accommodate the normal daily work processes. There have been no reported injuries or adverse impacts related to the temporary work process.Repairs to the main line are scheduled to be completed in early March 2017. The Memphis VA Medical Center prides itself on ensuring proper training and safety in the workplace to abate any possible risks for staff.