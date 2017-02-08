× Memphis man convicted of choking T.J. Maxx security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man with a long criminal history has been convicted of choking a security guard.

Christopher Talley, 53, was trying to steal Michael Kors purses from the T.J. Maxx on Park Avenue according to police.

The incident happened August 10, 2014.

A security guard approached Talley who reportedly yelled, “I have AIDS. I’m going to give you AIDS.”

Talley was taken to the security office where he wrapped a wire cable around the guard’s neck until he passed out.

Prosecutors say video shows the guard’s face turning purple.

Talley was eventually caught due to a Crime Stoppers tip.

He was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and theft of property.

He faces up to 30 years in prison as a career criminal according to prosecutors.