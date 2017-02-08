Memphis man convicted of choking T.J. Maxx security guard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man with a long criminal history has been convicted of choking a security guard.
Christopher Talley, 53, was trying to steal Michael Kors purses from the T.J. Maxx on Park Avenue according to police.
The incident happened August 10, 2014.
A security guard approached Talley who reportedly yelled, “I have AIDS. I’m going to give you AIDS.”
Talley was taken to the security office where he wrapped a wire cable around the guard’s neck until he passed out.
Prosecutors say video shows the guard’s face turning purple.
Talley was eventually caught due to a Crime Stoppers tip.
He was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and theft of property.
He faces up to 30 years in prison as a career criminal according to prosecutors.