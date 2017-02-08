Meet Furry Friend Miss Kitty!

This is Miss Kitty.

She is our Furry Friend of the day.

She is a six-year-old with gorgeous silver and gold markings which make her a dilute calico.

She has been at Memphis Animal Services since December and she is looking for a good home.

The shelter says she is so friendly and she purrs upon petting. Memphis Animal Services is offering an adoption special for senior cats like Miss Kitty.

All cats over five years old are just thirty dollars until Valentine’s Day.

That will include spay or neutering, testing, vaccines, a microchip, collar and custom tag.

Call Memphis Animal Services if you would like to adopt Miss Kitty.