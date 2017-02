× Man says he crashed into building because he choked on coffee while driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here’s a reminder to not drink and drive — even if the drink is coffee.

Police said a Mercury Tracer crashed into a building in the 3800 block of New Covington Pike.

The driver told police he ran off the road after choking on his coffee.

He declined to go to the hospital, and police cited him for failure to maintain proper control.