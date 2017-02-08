× Man robbed at gunpoint downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Downtown Memphis.

It happened around midnight at Main Street and Union Avenue.

The victim said a man came up to him from behind while he was walking and said “ay man, ay man.”

When the victim turned around, he said that man and another suspect pointed guns at him.

The victim said he threw his wallet, which had $15 dollars in cash, his ID and credit and debit cards in it, on the ground and ran away.

The suspects left the scene in a 1997-2003 dark-blue Mitsubishi Galant, police said.