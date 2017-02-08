× Illness forces Memphis school to close for the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis school is cancelling classes for the rest of the week due to illness.

Parents of students at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School were told Tuesday night classes are cancelled until next Monday.

A post on the school’s Facebook page reads, “Due to the broad range of illnesses effecting our students, staff, and faculty, we have been advised by the Superintendent to close SFA Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week to prevent the further spread of illness.”

All activities on the campus are cancelled.

A company is being brought in to do a thorough cleaning of the school.

Parents have been told the days will not have to be made up.