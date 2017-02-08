× Houston Police chase ends in fiery crash at gas station pump

HOUSTON — Firefighters battled a massive fire at a Chevron gas station in Houston early Wednesday morning after a driver barrelled into a pump during a police chase.

The chase began after authorities tried to pull the vehicle over around 10:40 a.m. The driver refused to stop, KPRC reported.

Surveillance video obtained from the gas station showed the driver leave the roadway, plow into a parked car and then hit the gas pump, immediately sending flames shooting into the air. The driver jumped out of the car and ran inside the gas station before being taken into custody.

When asked why officers tried to pull over the driver in the first place, authorities said the driver was wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

As of 11 a.m., firefighters had the blaze under control.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

No one was hurt.