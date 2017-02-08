× Grizzlies use three-pointers to rise over Suns

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Mike Conley scored 23 points, Marc Gasol added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of the Phoenix Suns’ poor shooting in a 110-91 victory on Wednesday night.

Memphis held Phoenix to 33 percent shooting while six Grizzlies reached double figures. Memphis won its third straight and sixth in its last seven. Troy Daniels had 14 points for the Grizzlies, and JaMychal Green finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points and Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight each finished with 16 for Phoenix, which lost its eighth in the last nine.

Booker fouled Daniels as he made a 3-pointer with 1:10 left, and the pair exchanged words. It escalated into a skirmish between players on both teams. Six players received technical fouls and three players were ejected, including Daniels.