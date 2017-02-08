Entrepreneurs make money posting to social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Facebook. Twitter. Instagram. Snapchat. In today's society, social media is king, but it's also a good way for entrepreneurs to build their brand and boost their business.

"It first started off as a hustle," said Antoine Lever. "I started off at TGIF Fridays, FedEx, Office Depot, Home Depot, you name it. I was a car salesman."

But everything changed when he found his passion of being a full-time entrepreneur.

"At what point did you know this was your passion?"

"I was going through financial hardship and at one point I did sell all of my camera equipment, and when I did that it was like a piece of me just left. So when that happened, I had to get it back. That`s when I realized it was a passion of mine."

So Lever decided to take photography seriously.

"Some of my first real jobs were portraits, portraits of friends and families. I had an in-home studio or I would go to the park."

He advertised on Facebook, Instagram and even created a website. Today, Lever keeps a full schedule with shoots all across the country.

"My ultimate goal is to become a well-known wedding photographer and cinematographer."

"What does that feel like to be an entrepreneur and do what you love? Is it freedom?"

"Yes and no. It feels great. It`s like the most amazing thing in the world knowing that I get to wake up every day and do something that I love."

Darius "Tut Weezy" Wiler feel in love with comedy at a young age.

"Seeing my mom when I was younger she used to go through a lot of hard times, and I used to see what made her laugh. She would watch something like Fred Sanford or Bernie Mac, Marlon Wayans... so I started mimicking what they were doing so I could make my mom laugh," he said.

Wiler said he was going from job to job, until one day his friends signed him up to do stand up comedy.

"I got paid for my first comedy show before I got paid for a rap show so I was like yea 'I`ma keep doing this comedy.'"

He started posting his videos on social media and they instantly began bringing in a following.

"When I first got on there I was probably like stuck at 6,000 followers for the longest time and I was getting like two likes and that was me and my momma."

Business finally skyrocketed for Wiler in 2013.

"My other friend Ray he basically came up with the idea of roasting in movies and he was like we can put you in those movies."

Now, more than 227,000 people follow Tutweezy on Instagram and 45,000 follow him on Facebook. He performs at Chuckles and The Memphis Made Brewery regularly.

"I look at Will Smith and something he said, he was like 'I'd rather fail at something that I love doing.' So I rather fail at trying to do comedy than flipping a burger."