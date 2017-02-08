× DA: No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed stemming from an officer-involved shooting back in 2015.

In April, Luis Felipe Soto was meeting his ex-wife at the Shell Flash Market in the 1700 block of Getwell Road for a custody exchange when authorities say he pulled a gun. The woman’s fiance, Memphis Police Officer Marshall Smith, identified himself as law enforcement and ordered Soto to drop the weapon.

That’s when the officer pulled his own weapon and fired several shots. Soto died from his injuries.

Per protocol, the TBI handled the officer-involved shooting and turned all evidence over to District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

“The officer was clearly not the aggressor in this case and his actions may have saved a number of lives that night,” said Gen. Weirich. “It was truly a heartbreaking outcome, but one that could have been much worse but for the officer’s actions.”

Gen. Weirich said she has submitted paperwork asking for the TBI investigation to be made public. A hearing to hear that motion has been scheduled for February 20.