× Charlie Rose to have heart valve replaced, take time off from CBS This Morning

NEW YORK — CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose will be off the air until March due to a surgery.

Rose, who 15 years ago had an aorta valve replaced, is having a new one installed.

In an email to staff, Rose said he is choosing to have the valve replaced and will return to the show in March.

A NOTE FROM CHARLIE ROSE:

Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.

To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.

So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere.

I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high.