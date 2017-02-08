Authorities release Independent Bank surveillance video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance videos of the suspects wanted for robbing the Independent Bank Tuesday afternoon.

That bank is located in the 3200 block of Poplar Avenue.

Cameras were rolling as the two men rushed and jumped the counter before demanding money. After taking an undisclosed amount, they fled the scene in a gray vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and authorities are hoping this surveillance video will help them identify the two men.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.