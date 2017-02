Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, OK. -- Video of a Oklahoma basketball player is going viral.

It was senior Lainy Fredrickson's first time playing, and she hit the final shot in a 59-35 win over their opponent.

The Norman High School Lady Tigers were playing rivals Norman North.

The crowd went wild as the ball went in the basket and her teammates rushed to congratulate her.

According to KWTV, a brain tumor left Lainy with physical challenges.