Warrant issued for teen charged in shooting at Memphis bowling alley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man charged in a shooting at a Memphis bowling alley.

Justin Johnson is wanted for the January 31 shooting at Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes on White Station Road.

Three people were shot just before closing.

Johnson is charged with three counts of aggravated attempted murder, vandalism and using a gun during a felony.

Police say Johnson was part of a large fight, went outside to his car and got a gun and started shooting.

If you have information about this or knows the whereabouts of Justin Johnson, contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Statement from Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes:

“Last evening, just 30 minutes prior to closing, a fight broke out inside our bowling center amongst a group of patrons. It escalated to one man going out into the parking lot and retrieving a gun from his vehicle, and he fired shots from the parking lot through the front door directed at those involved in the altercation. Three people were injured and were all in stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and we are thankful they are expected to make full recoveries. We take the safety of our customers and employees very seriously and in the 35 years we have been in business, nothing like this has ever happened. This was strictly an isolated and personal incident. In addition to our security cameras and armed security guard, who came inside the building when the fight broke out, we will be taking extra precautions to further ensure the safety of our customers and staff. We will be adding additional armed security guards, and will implement a zero-tolerance policy regarding any behavior that could potentially lead to violence. We would like to thank everyone for their calls and emails of concern. We are doing well and are open for business.” https://www.facebook.com/wreg3/posts/1598652516830115