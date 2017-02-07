× Tigers bounce back with impressive win over Tulsa

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Markel Crawford scored 19 points, Dedric Lawson had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Memphis rolled to a 66-44 victory over Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Memphis (18-7, 8-4 American Athletic) bounced back from a 72-57 loss at Central Florida on Saturday, and has won six of eight since a 10-point loss at Tulsa (12-11, 6-5) on Jan. 11.

Crawford was 8 of 13 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Lawson was 6-of-13 shooting and surpassed 1,000 career points. K.J. Lawson chipped in 12 points for the Tigers, who shot 50 percent (26 of 52) from the field.

Junior Etou scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Tulsa. It was the lowest scoring output this season for the Golden Hurricane on 16-of-50 shooting, and their third-straight loss while being held under 55 points.

Memphis took a double-digit lead, 41-31 with 15 minutes left. The Tigers closed on a 25-13 run, including a 13-0 spurt to end the game.