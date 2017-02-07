Teen battling Leukemia asks for support through pictures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Support. That's all one sick Arizona teen and his family asked for when faced with the battle of fighting childhood Leukemia.

In 2015, at the young age of 15, Anthony Lyons was diagnosed with the disease and began undergoing treatment.

"Not waking up in the morning," the teen said when asked about his daily struggles and fears.

"Does that ever cross your mind?"

"Every night. Every time I put my head down on my pillow."

As they went in for treatment after treatment, Anthony's mother, Kristen Lyons, decided to create a Facebook page called Photo Doggies for Anthony in order to garner support and lift their spirits. Two years later, Facebook users around the world continue to post pictures of their pups, trying to put a smile of the family's face.

Now that support will come in handy even more.

Anthony returned to the doctor this week and learned he is continuing to lose weight. The next step, his doctors say, is to put in a feeding tube. It's a challenge Anthony and his family will face with thousands of people by their side, giving them love and support through their four-legged friends.

If you would like to send a picture to Anthony, click here.