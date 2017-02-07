× TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Roane County.

On Tuesday, authorities released a BOLO for 58-year-old Quintin Swicegood after learning he was possibly suicidal. Several hours later, officers received word the man had been spotted in the Walmart parking lot.

When they tried to approach him, Swicegood reportedly pulled out a handgun. The situation quickly escalated, the TBI stated, resulting in gunfire.

A bullet hit Swicegood, who later died on the scene. It’s still unclear at this time if the bullet that killed the man came from his own gun or the officer’s.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.