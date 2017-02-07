× Police: Man runs from first responders after mother reports shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is reportedly recovering in the hospital after a bizarre incident just after noon Tuesday.

According to authorities, the victim’s mother called 911 claiming her son had been shot in the 3700 block of Ardent. When first responders made the scene, the victim jumped in a car and took off. He later wrecked near the intersection of Winchester and Lake Park.

That’s when he was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

However, authorities are not sure at this time if he was actually shot.