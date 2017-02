× 82-year-old woman pulled from burning house in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one person has been rescued from a burning home in Memphis.

Firefighters are in the 3500 block of Rochester Road.

We are told the woman was unresponsive at first but is now being taken to the hospital.

Family members identify the woman as 82-year-old Marcia Daniel.

