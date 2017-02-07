North Carolina mom upset after day care worker breastfed her son

CARRBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina mother is furious that a co-worker breastfed her son without permission.

It happened at the day care center where both women worked.

In cellphone video of security footage from inside Carrboro Early School, pre-K teacher Kaycee Oxendine says a fellow day care worker she barely knows is seen breastfeeding her 3-month-old son.

“That’s an innocent baby,” Oxendine said. “My baby couldn’t say ‘no, don’t do that.’ He couldn’t defend hisself.”

Oxendine said on Friday, the woman, who has a 2-month-old in the same class, suggested a remedy for his constipation.

“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said no, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that.”

Oxendine’s son — born prematurely — is lactose intolerant and ended up in the hospital Friday night.

Angry and disgusted, Oxendine can now see what happened moments after she left the room: the woman adjusting her shirt and pulling her baby to her chest.

“She did it with ease like it’s something she does on a normal basis.”

Last fall, the Department of Health and Human Services gave superior ratings to both Carrboro and Orange-Chatham early schools, where the day care director said the woman usually worked.

He told WTVD she’s licensed and had worked in childcare for more than a decade.

Oxendine said the woman was fired, but now she hopes police press charges.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through.”

Local police are investigating the incident as a child abuse case.

No charges have been filed yet.