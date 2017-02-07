MPD releases names of persons of interest in deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released the names of two men wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal shooting Monday morning.

Octavious Bland, 21, and Antoine Adams, 27, were seen fleeing the T&A Market in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive after Marquis Bell was shot.

Bell was rushed to the Regional Medical Condition in critical condition, but didn’t make it.

Authorities told WREG Bland has a criminal history. He currently has two outstanding warrants to his name on charges of aggravated robbery and violation of probation.

If you can help Memphis Police catch either of them, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.