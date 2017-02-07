× K-9 Officer shot in Southaven released from hospital

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — K-9 Officer Lee Hutchens has been released from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty in Southaven.

Hutchens was shot in the chest and put in the Intensive Care Unit at the Regional Medical Center after spotting a violent robbery suspect in the Kroger parking lot at Stateline Road and I-55.

Patrol Sergeant Hunter Garrett, was also injured. He was shot in the foot.

Garrett was released from the hospital last week and returned to active duty on Monday.