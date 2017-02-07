Hernando Police charge man with human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERNANDO, Miss. -- Police in Hernando have charged a man with contributing human trafficking.

Darnell D'Shawn Davis is also charged with driving on a suspended license, not having proof of insurance and failure to register a vehicle.

He was stopped by Hernando Police on I-55, just north of I-69 after Memphis Police released a BOLO for him.

Police said Davis took a Frayser teen.

The girl's mother told police her daughter was drugged and nearly forced into prostitution by Darnell Davis.

Loved ones said she outsmarted Davis by convincing him that two of her friends were willing to prostitute for him.

"She called them and they called me to see what to do and I promised them they'd be safe, and they got in the car with the pimp."

The girls sent back pictures to the victim's mother letting her know what Davis looked like and what kind of car he was driving.

That description was sent out to agencies across the Mid-South, which led Hernando officers to make the arrest.