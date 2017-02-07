Helena-West Helena woman speaks out after an officer is charged for arresting her

HELENA- WEST HELENA, Ark. — “Glad, happy. I’m glad,” said Natavia Williams. “He doesn’t deserve to be on the force if he’s roughing females up.”

Natavia Williams was headed to the doctor last October after being bit by a spider when she said Officer Charles Byrd stopped her and said she was interfering with his investigation.

“I said, ‘How am I interfering with your investigation’ and I’m just trying to go to the doctor and I don’t see any yellow tape,” said Williams.

So she continued walking.

“He took his handcuffs and he grabbed my arms and had them bend back like this and I was like ‘Charles, what are you doing? Why do you have my arms like this? I haven’t even done anything,'” said Williams.

Williams said Byrd became more aggressive.

“We made it to the front of his car and he took his hand and put in my back and mashed me down on front of his car,” said Byrd.

After getting in the car, Williams said they rode around for several minutes while she was still handcuffed before she was finally released. The next day, she filed a formal complaint.

“Based on the information in the complaint, I found it was serious enough to place that officer on paid administrative leave,” said Chief Virgil Green of the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

The police department conducted a two-month long investigation and found Williams posed no threat to the officer and didn’t interfere with his investigation. Chief Green said Officer Byrd violated the agency arrest policy and Williams’ civil rights.

Byrd was arrested, booked and released without bond and now back at work, even though Williams doesn’t believe he deserves the right to wear a badge.

“He is innocent until proven guilty, he is still a police officer with this agency but we want the public to know this is something we’re not taking lightly,” said Chief Green.

Chief Green said this isn’t the first complaint against Byrd. There have been previous complaints filed by citizens.