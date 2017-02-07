× Florida police chief says restaurant owner talked about employees spitting in officers’ food

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Restaurant employees in Florida are accused in spitting in officers’ food, WJAX reported.

Police said while officers were at Cruisers on a call about a false fire alarm, the owner, Robert Handmaker, showed them a traffic citation he received and cursed at them when they said they couldn’t resolve it.

According to police, Handmaker then said, “I have been made aware for quite some time now that some of my employees have been spitting in officers’ food, and now I know why, because you are all bullies.”

Jacksonville Beach Chief of Police Patrick K. Dooley sent a letter to the police department about the comment.

The restaurant denied the allegations, saying, “We take great pride in our ability to serve our customers every day and have a deep appreciation for those in our community that serve us daily — our men and women in blue.”

Handmaker also said he has been giving public servants a discount for years.