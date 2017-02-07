× Family’s faith holds strong after elderly woman pulled from house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even after flames ripped through a home on Rochester Road, the walls are still standing. But even stronger is the family’s own faith in a higher power.

“Jesus can change anything.”

Marcia Daniels spent Tuesday morning hoping He might change her mother’s outlook. Wydena Norris,82, was pulled from the home while smoke billowed out around her.

“I’m hoping and praying she does make it.”

Firefighters said they found Norris badly burned with second-degree burns to her arms and legs. She also suffered from smoke inhalation.

Her daughter is now searching for answers.

“I know there was no candles lit in the house. The heater probably was not on.”

Longtime neighbors sent prayers and support.

“My heart goes out to her family, but the Lord makes no mistakes,” said a neighbor named Terence.

He never made any when Daniel was growing up inside these walls, and even on a day like Tuesday, her faith holds.