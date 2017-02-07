Dog recovering after being shot, owner thinks would-be thieves wanted her for a bait dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Hickory Hill family is pleading for answers after they came home to find their family dog shot in the foot.

The family said they arrived home from a Super Bowl party to find their six-month-old puppy Betsy with a gunshot wound.

"I mean they’re like my kids. I mean we coulda lost her," said Kirby.

Kirby and her family were pulling into their driveway on Fox Ridge Drive in Hickory Hill Sunday night when they knew something was off. Three of their other dogs, Betsy’s brothers and sisters, were out in the driveway, and not in the backyard where they belong. Then they found Betsy.

"She was bleeding and she had blood all over her head," explained Kirby.

Betsy had been shot in the foot. That’s not all. There was food everywhere in their carport.

"Bag of Fritos everywhere and there was peanut butter. An empty jar of peanut butter.”

Kirby called police who discovered that nothing was missing from their home. She said officers believe the shooter was after the family’s four dogs and Betsy tried to defend them.

"They think she attacked whoever did it, then she bit them so they shot her.”

Kirby fears the would-be dog nappers wanted her pups to be bait dogs for fighting and thinks they’ve been targeted before.

"Two weeks ago my daughter was in the hospital and we woke up and someone had thrown popcorn all over the carport," explained Kirby.

On Tuesday, Betsey was still recovering. After spending several hundred dollars at the vet, Kirby said doctors believe her precious pup should be okay.

"They said that she had a couple of fragments. She got lucky. They thought they were going to have to amputate but she got lucky.”

While she’s thankful, her family is still worried.

"Now my boys won’t take them out here cause they’re scared someone will run off with them.”

Kirby wants whoever is responsible to be held accountable.

"No we’re scared if they come back are they gonna shoot her and take the other three.”

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.